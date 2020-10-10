1/1
Frank "Spunky" Coughlin
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(News story) Frank "Spunky" Coughlin, an Oregon police officer who won the trust of young people by offering direction and lending an ear, died Tuesday in ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Oregon. He was 77.

He had kidney failure, his wife, Millie Coughlin, said.

His childhood nickname became the only name many people knew.

"He's always been Spunky," his wife said.

Officer Coughlin retired in 1997 after 26 years as an Oregon police officer. He was a juvenile officer and detective for much of his career.

"The one thing that made him good at what he did was he loved kids - teenagers, little kids," his son Tim said. "He talked about treating people fairly."

"He wanted to set them in the right direction," his wife said.

He directed safety and drug awareness programs in the Oregon schools. His real interest was teaching, he told The Blade in 1980. The Safety Town program he helped lead was a perfect match. Preschoolers for two weeks in the summer learned the rules of the road - plus playground and railroad crossing safety and fire prevention. On the miniature streetscape, Officer Coughlin directed young drivers as they pedaled Hot Wheels around a course at Starr Elementary School.

The children took a field trip to the police station, where they rode in a police van, got fingerprinted, and were shown a jail cell. At municipal court, they got to sit in the judge's chair. The experiences had an aim: to make youngsters realize their safety is important, Officer Coughlin said in 1980.

"If a kid has to cross the street, at least he'll be aware of looking both ways," Officer Coughlin said then.

Starting in the late 1970s, he had an office in Clay High School and mingled with students.

"I don't b.s. with the kids, and they know it," Officer Coughlin told The Blade in 1978. "Kids can tell whether you like them or not."

Part of his job was to have students realize, "He's a policeman, but he's an all-right guy," Officer Coughlin said then. The job also allowed him to offer perspective. Police might have broken up a group of friends on the corner, but it was in response to an elderly neighbor afraid of what the teens might do.

"In the old days, the cops told them to break it up, and if they didn't they were in trouble," Officer Coughlin said in 1978. "That's not the way I do it. I try to explain why I do things."

He'd previously worked for DuPont in West Toledo and the Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. in Rossford.

He was born Sept. 3, 1943, to Elizabeth and Malcolm Coughlin. He was a graduate of Waite High School, where he played football. In his midteens he became a boxer and competed in Golden Gloves bouts on the Glass Workers Local 9 team. He had several titles, including Golden Gloves 1960 novice champion.

His sons, Scott and Tim, took up the sport.

"He used to tell me, 'You have to control your emotions. You can't just hit hard back, or you'll get knocked out,'" said Tim, who advanced to compete in the 1992 U.S. Olympics trials.

Officer Coughlin played softball until age 53, taking the field with his sons, and golfed.

Until their grandchildren were school-age, he and his wife took care of them. And they followed their activities thereafter.

"He was so proud of all his grandkids when they played sports," son Tim said.

Surviving are his wife, the former Millie Yeager, whom he married Oct. 20, 1961; daughter Kimberly Coughlin; sons Scott and Timothy Coughlin; sister Donna Donofrio; eight grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

The family will receive friends from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

The family suggests tributes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, or Toledo Area Humane Society, Maumee.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 9, 2020
Millie, Kimberly, Scott, Tim and family we offer our sympathy at this time,
Spunky was a good friend and Bill played a lot of games with him. We remember many times with the family at games watching us play ball. Bill also went to high school at Waite high school and had many great memories of Spunky. He was a good man. We will be out of town on Sunday and Monday, so we will not be at the visitation and funeral. We are so sorry.
Bill & Theresa Romp
Friend
October 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 8, 2020
Coughlin Family, Let there be no mistake, we are tremendously saddened by the loss of Spunk. We have been incredibly touched by your family and your love for one another. We have had the opportunity to share with you many of your families births, birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and Christmas Eve celebrations. We’ve enjoyed all the time spent with you all. But some of the best times I have experienced with Spunk are the times we just sat on the porch and smoked a cigar. He shared some of his most personal life experiences with me on that porch. From all his moving and changing schools, his mischievous behavior as a kid, his childhood relationship stories (many of them fantasies), his boxing career, his police stories and his love and admiration for Millie , his children and grandchildren. We love you all and will dearly miss our friend and loved one, Spunky. God Bless!
Ken & Rene Steingraber
Friend
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the coughlin family he was a good man
Ben Sayed
Friend
October 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Spunky's family. Xoxo sandee tarjanyi
Sandee Tarjanyi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved