Coughlin Family, Let there be no mistake, we are tremendously saddened by the loss of Spunk. We have been incredibly touched by your family and your love for one another. We have had the opportunity to share with you many of your families births, birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and Christmas Eve celebrations. We’ve enjoyed all the time spent with you all. But some of the best times I have experienced with Spunk are the times we just sat on the porch and smoked a cigar. He shared some of his most personal life experiences with me on that porch. From all his moving and changing schools, his mischievous behavior as a kid, his childhood relationship stories (many of them fantasies), his boxing career, his police stories and his love and admiration for Millie , his children and grandchildren. We love you all and will dearly miss our friend and loved one, Spunky. God Bless!

Ken & Rene Steingraber

Friend