Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
2240 Castlewood Dr
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald C. "Jerry" Cherry


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald C. "Jerry" Cherry Obituary
Gerald C. "Jerry" Cherry

Gerald C. "Jerry" Cherry, age 82, of Toledo, passed away March 19, 2019 at home. Jerry was born September 9, 1936 in Toledo to Chester and Ester Cherry. He was employed with the Owens Corning for more than 35 years retiring in 1996. Jerry was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church. He enjoyed watching TV especially murder mysteries.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan M. Cherry, son, Michael J. Cherry and best friend, Barb Muzzy.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Road (419-473-0300). A Mass of Celebration beginning Wednesday at 11:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr, Toledo, OH 43613, with visit at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Jerry's memory.

To leave a special message for Jerry's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now