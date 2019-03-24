Gerald C. "Jerry" Cherry



Gerald C. "Jerry" Cherry, age 82, of Toledo, passed away March 19, 2019 at home. Jerry was born September 9, 1936 in Toledo to Chester and Ester Cherry. He was employed with the Owens Corning for more than 35 years retiring in 1996. Jerry was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church. He enjoyed watching TV especially murder mysteries.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan M. Cherry, son, Michael J. Cherry and best friend, Barb Muzzy.



The family will receive guests Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Road (419-473-0300). A Mass of Celebration beginning Wednesday at 11:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr, Toledo, OH 43613, with visit at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo.



Memorial contributions may be made to in Jerry's memory.



To leave a special message for Jerry's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019