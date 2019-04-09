The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
21140 W. Toledo St
Williston, OH
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Westwood Cemetery
Woodville, OH
View Map
Resources
Grace R. Johnson


Grace R. Johnson
1923 - 2019
Grace R. Johnson Obituary
Grace R. Johnson

Grace R. Johnson, 95, of Williston, passed away early Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village. She was born August 10, 1923, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Irving and Louise (Kruse) Taulker. Grace was married to Vincent Bowser on April 26, 1946, in Woodville, Ohio, and he preceded her in death August 6, 1964. She then married Arnold Johnson in Woodville on February 21 1969, and he preceded her in death April 3, 1996. Grace was a homemaker and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, where she was active in the Dorcas Circle and the Blanket Ladies. She was also a member of the Ottawa County Farm Bureau and the Farmer's Union as well as the Happy Hobby Garden Club. Outside of the church Grace's hobbies included gardening, sewing, traveling and playing cards.

Grace is survived by her daughters, Ann Nuhfer of Woodville, Jane (Richard) Phillips of Curtice, Judith (Kim) Cruthers of Genoa; son, Alan (Renee) Bowser of Perrysburg and son-in-law, Kent Delventhal of Genoa. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death by her husbands; daughter, Patricia Deventhal; sisters, Arthuretta Carey, Althea Taulker, Sylvain Timmons and Elizabeth Poiry; brother, Wilson Taulker and granddaughter, Beth Hertrick.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. Toledo St., Williston, with a gathering and luncheon to follow at the church. The burial will take place in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Grace may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 235, Williston, OH 43468; the Luther Home of Mercy, P.O. Box 187, Williston, OH 43468; or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
