James "Jim" Allen Berry
James "Jim" Allen Berry 71, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday October 12, surrounded by family and friends.
Jim was born March 8, 1949 in Toledo to Roland and Noreen Berry. After graduating from DeVilbiss High School 1967, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Benning Georgia, completing his airborne training. Then in June of 1968, he was sent to Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne Division and later the 173rd Airborne Unit in Germany. He received many awards for his service, which included Vietnam Service Medal, National Service Medal, Parachute badge, Expert M 16 and Marksmanship M 14. Even though he experienced such tragic events during his time in Vietnam, he put that behind him as much as he could and started his career working at Chevrolet and worked there until he retired in 1983 due to a severe disability. Even with a disability, he was able to live life to the fullest. He enjoyed swimming, fishing, playing cards, classic cars, but most of all his family.
He leaves behind his son, Bill (Lynette) Berry of Georgia; his daughter, Belinda (David) Hawk of Toledo; grandchildren, Blake, Gavin, Peyton, Mackenzie, and Rylie. He also leaves behind his close friend Dawn and many other friends and family.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him, but his memory will live forever in our hearts.
A private family service will held Saturday October 17, 2020. Arrangements by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Road. Those who wish to leave condolences may do so at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
