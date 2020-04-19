James C. DeKeyser James C. DeKeyser, age 82, of Maumee, OH and formerly of Monroe and Gross Ile, MI, died April 9, 2020 at The Manor of Perrysburg. Jim was born September 25, 1937 in Monroe to the late Casper and Maria (Salenbien) DeKeyser. Jim was raised on his parent's farm, establishing an unprecedented work ethic at an early age that guided his success throughout life while positively influencing everyone around him. Jim also participated in 4H during his childhood years displaying his livestock at the Monroe County Fair. He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School in 1955 and was proudly awarded Alumni of the Year award later in life for his school involvement. Jim participated in band all 4 years and had his own band for 23 years. Jim had a belief that music soothed the soul and his talented and well respected band brought joy to many people at a wide variety of gatherings that he performed for over the years. Jim began a 39 year career with Chrysler Corporation one day after his 18th birthday. Jim served many roles while at Chrysler, rising from his first job as a Superintendent's Clerk to retiring as a Plant Manager of the Trenton Engine Plant. In 1985, Jim proudly started the plant-wide Clothe-A-Child Project at Christmas which is still going today. In 1987, he was awarded the Chrysler Chairman's Award by Lee Iacocca for top Quality honors on the 2.5 liter engine launch and University of Tennessee National Productivity through Quality Winner. Jim had a unique ability to build hard-working and committed teams fostered around mutual trust and respect and always wore his heart on his sleeve. After retiring from Chrysler in 1994, Jim became President of Clawson Concrete in Wixom, MI for six years before his permanent retirement. Jim found great joy in traveling the world with his wife as members of the Nomads Travel Club in Detroit. Through the years they went on many trips including four memorable visits to the Vatican. He was also an avid University of Michigan Football fan, and enjoyed playing golf and bicycling as part of his exercise routine. Jim found his greatest joy in spending time with his family, both immediate and extended. Jim's quiet, calm and kind nature were some of his greatest attributes that attracted so much love and respect from those around him. Jim was a devout Catholic, and a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish in Toledo. Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Marlene (Gaynier) DeKeyser; children, Denise Morrin (Terry), David DeKeyser, Donald DeKeyser (Christine) and Darla Mcnicol (David); nine grandchildren, Matthew Morrin, Whitney Steyer, Shaun Morrin, Ryan DeKeyser, Nickolas DeKeyser, Carli DeKeyser, Haley DeKeyser, Lauren McNicol, and Dylan McNicol; seven great grandchildren, Bryce, Charlie, Aleigha, Ava, Jackson, Tyson and Baby Aiden on the way; and sister, Diana Oetjens (John). Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Charles. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Jim will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe, MI. The family requests, in lieu of flowers and other gifts, that contributions be made in Jim's name to the St. Joan of Arc Church Organ Fund. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.