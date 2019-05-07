The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Joseph Parish's West Campus Banquet Hall
5411 Main St.
Sylvania, OH
View Map
James "Jamie" Michael Masney, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2019. Jamie was born July 26, 1984 in Toledo, the son of Jeff and Donna Masney. Jamie grew up in Ottawa Lake, MI, then graduated in 2002 from Northview High School. He had a heart of gold but also was a daredevil at heart - he loved his family with all he had and never feared any obstacle he encountered. Jamie is survived by his parents, Jeffrey (Cindy) Masney and Donna Masney; siblings, Kyle Masney and Gillian (Jason) Carte; niece, Audrey Masney-Carte; grandparents, Sharon and Louis Masney and Carol Albright, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will take place after a private family memorial on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Parish's West Campus Banquet Hall, 5411 Main St., Sylvania from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019
