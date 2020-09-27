1/1
James R. Putman Jr.
1942 - 2020
James R. Putman, Jr.

It is with great sadness to announce the death of James (Jim) Ruben Putman Jr. of Lambertville, Michigan, who passed away September 23, 2020 at the age of 78.

Jim was born April 18, 1942 in Athens, Alabama to James Ruben Putman Sr. and Mary Lee Putman (née Thomas). Jim proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and spent the majority of his career as a machine repairman for Toledo Jeep. Jim retired in 2007 and spent many of his retirement years as part-time maintenance for Monroe County KOA, his favorite campground.

Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Virginia Gail Putman; daughter, Lisa Louise (Tim) Bunde-Putman; step-daughter, Dawn Krystine (Bradley) Michel-Collinge; grandchildren, Alexis K. Michel; Alyssa (James) Bunde; Brittany L. (Ricky) Vandercook; Dave R. (Devin) Litten; James R. Putman IV; Jamie R. Putman; Kristina M. Putman; Krystle D. (Cory) Curtis; Mark A. (Jess) Bunde Jr.; Stephanie M. (Brian) Dobbs; sisters Anne (Walt) Lamprecht, Faye (Gary) Adams, Susan Morris, Jeanne Morris, Laura Bellfy, Sherry Hundsrucker and Cindy (Steven) Spoerl; brothers, Billy Putman and Mark (Mary) Putman; 34 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, James (Jimmy) Ruben Putman III; brother, Timothy W. Putman; and son-in-law, Mark. A. Bunde Sr.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, September 28 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Road (at Alexis) in Toledo, OH, (419) 269-1111. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
