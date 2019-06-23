James W. Hart



James W. Hart passed away June 12, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born July 1, 1952 to Donald E. and Lillian (Coy) Hart. He graduated from Start High School and then went on to attend the University of Toledo. Jim enjoyed music and played trombone in both high school and college. Jim even played trombone in the Tangerine Bowl and in the Disney World Main Street Parade.



After graduating from the University of Toledo, Jim worked as a pharmacist for many years at Lanes, Peoples, The Pharm and Rite Aid. He loved the outdoors, traveling and took many trips hiking and backpacking in places such as the Smokies, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon. He was passionate about cycling, participating in and winning bike races, he even owned his own bike shop. He was also a member of the Toledo Ski Club and enjoyed going on ski trips all over the country. He passed on his love of skiing to his nieces and often brought them on trips with him. Jim loved being with his whole family but what he loved most was spending time with his great nephew and nieces.



James is survived by his sister; Deborah (John) Petlow, nieces; Peggy Hart, Carrie (Will) Tezak, Amanda (Ian) Hileman and great nephew and nieces; Owen, Cassie, Jessica and Emmi. Special thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Pastor Brad Wotring of Northpoint Church.



A memorial service will be held June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Northpoint Church, 3708 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43623.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 27, 2019