Janet F. Marshall
1932 - 2020
Janet F. Marshall

November 5, 1932 - November 24, 2020

Janet F. Marshall, 88, of Temperance, MI, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living. Born November 5, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter William and Lucy (Nolan) Frey. A 1950 Graduate of the former Libby High School, she married Owen Marshall on June 15, 1951. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2016. Janet was employed as a cashier for the former Francis Foods in Temperance, MI for 20 years. Prior, she was employed by Columbia Gas.

She is survived by her loving sons, Steven (Robin) Marshall, Chris (Stephanie) Marshall and Bryan (Candace) Marshall; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Daryl and Kenneth Frey.

Visitation with COVID-19 Guidelines will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Grace Hospice.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
