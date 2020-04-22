Jeffrey P. Jenks 4/30/57 - 4/14/20 Jeffrey Pearson Jenks was born on April 30, 1957 to Mary Clare and Bill Jenks. He left this earthly life on April 14, 2020. He is survived by his parents; his brother, Steve (Lisa); his sister, Debbie Jenks Bogart; his former wife, Lisa and his three children, Colin (Corey), Ryan (Ashley) and Kate. Jeff graduated from Ottawa Hills HS in 1975, Williams College in 1979, and from the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine in 1986. After a residency at Ohio State University, he moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1993. He fell in love with the city the first time he visited and spent 25 years practicing physical medicine and rehabilitation, running in the open spaces and creating a family. He will be remembered as an accomplished marathon runner, skier and road biker, in addition to being a skilled, compassionate and highly intelligent physician. He will also be remembered for his adventuresome spirit and love for the outdoors marked by research of dolphins as a student at Woods Hole and time spent in the Africa bush teaching at an elementary school. In 1973 the Jenks family hosted an AFS student from Iceland. Jeff forged a close relationship with Kristjan including a trip to Iceland to meet his parents and friends, tour the island and act as Kristjan's best man in his wedding, a very unusual event in the Icelandic culture. This relationship has resulted in a deep connection over the years with the entire Jenks family. Due to the current environment there will be a family celebration of Jeff's life at the Jenks' cottage in Georgian Bay, Canada sometime this summer. His children have requested that donations be made in Jeff's name to the Safe Harbor Lab Rescue in Denver at: safeharborlabrescue.org
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.