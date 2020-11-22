1/
Jerome Morton "Jerry" Bame
Jerome Morton Bame passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Huntington Beach, CA. Jerry was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1934 to Judge Ira and Jean Bame and graduated from Scott High School in 1952. He attended The Ohio State University where he earned a B.A. and a J.D. Foreshadowing his years as a prospector, Jerry moved to California, where he attended UCLA and earned an M.B.A. There he met Doreen Goodman, married her in 1967, and moved to Orange County, eventually settling in Huntington Beach, California in the house they lived in for the next 49 years. Jerry was a fixture in Huntington Beach, where he followed many of his personal and professional passions, like playing the harmonica, fishing off the pier, and advising and guiding professionals in their careers after he retired from the practice of law in 2000.

He was a coach, mentor and trusted advisor to many. His volunteer activities included serving as president of the Orange County Make a Wish Foundation for 8 years. And yes, he was a gold prospector and kept his mining truck until 2019.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Doreen of Huntington Beach; his sister, Susan (Norty) Kale of Toledo; his daughter, Marci (David) Gohn of Pacifica, CA; daughter, Cheryl (Nat) Slavin Bame of Newport Beach, CA; niece, Cindy (Michael) Kirby of Toledo; nephew, Stephen (Candee Ellsworth) Groh of Holualoa, HI; and niece, Deb (EJ James) Groh of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada.

Jerry was a loyal friend, companion and colleague to many and was loved by all. May his memory be a blessing.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
