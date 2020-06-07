John Bauchman07/03/1924 - 06/06/2020John P. H. Bauchman, 95, passed away on June 6, 2020, peacefully at 6:03 a.m. just as the sun rose, one month short of his 96th birthday. He is now reunited with Betty, loving wife and the love of his life for 69 years before she passed in 2015. John was born on July 3, 1924. He attended Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio where he graduated. Following that he went on to trade school. John was a U.S. Navy veteran before being employed as a machinist and torpedo builder for the U.S. Navy at E.W. Bliss Co. and then at Haughton Elevator, retiring after 30 years of service as a machinist, building elevators and computer-aided devices.He always was trying to help people and gave words of encouragement to passersby. He was a wonderful man, husband and father. He loved spending time with his daughter and son-in-law. He also loved his vanilla ice cream! He survived the Great Depression, WWII, three different cancers and a very bad bout with the flu.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty; infant son, John Anthony; parents, Josephine (Barrow) & Harold Bauchman; and sisters, Alice, Mary, Barbara and brother, Francis.He is survived by his daughter, Beth (Keith) Frisinger, many nieces, nephews, cousins, two step-granddaughters & son-in-law and five step-great granddaughters.Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday where a scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the mortuary on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment services will follow at Calvary Cemetery with Navy Honors.We would like to thank the staff at Kingston Residence of Sylvania and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice for their wonderful care to dad. He truly loved all the aides that assisted and helped him at Kingston.In Dad's words…"Whoopee…What a Ride!!"