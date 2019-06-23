(News story) John L. Gelacek, a former glass worker, landscaper, and amateur boxer from Rossford, died May 26 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 91.



Mr. Gelacek died of a heart attack, said his wife Shirley Gelacek, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1954.



Born in Ford City, Pa. to Paul and SueAnn Gelacek on April 10, 1928, Mr. Gelacek grew up in the Toledo area and attended school in Northwood.



After working for 44 years at the Libbey Owens Ford glass plant driving forklifts, operating cranes, and polishing glass, among other tasks, Mr. Gelacek retired and became a master gardener. He then took his love of gardening to the next level and began his own landscaping business.



Mrs. Gelacek described her husband as energetic and eager to move around. Mr. Gelacek often visited the recreational center in Rossford and enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, boxing, and drag racing.



He won several medals in the Senior Olympics, and competed in the Golden Gloves boxing tournament.



"He had a lot of energy," Mrs. Gelacek said. "He was always ready to go."



When Mr. Gelacek was younger, he enjoyed weightlifting. As a 69-year-old and a member of the 21st Century Super Fitness Center at the Great Eastern Shopping Center in 1998, he had the ability to leg-lift 700 pounds and bench press 255 pounds. Three times a week, Mr. Gelacek would go to the gym to lift weights and do 1,000 sit-ups, 60 chin-ups, and 300 squats.



Mrs. Gelacek said her husband met with buddies at McDonald's five mornings a week, where they sat together at the same table every day. He often went on walks with these friends, she said. Mr. Gelacek also loved to travel, previously visiting Jamaica, Saint Martin, and Missouri, where the family had relatives.



Surviving are his wife, Shirley Gelacek; daughters, Linda Snyder and Carol Tarpey, and three grandchildren.



The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in All Saints Catholic Church, Rossford, with a funeral Mass to follow in the church at 11 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to the church or the .



