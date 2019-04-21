Jon R. Johnson, Ph.D.



Jon R. Johnson, Ph.D., 63, of Irmo, South Carolina, died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Jon was born August 3, 1955, in Oregon, Ohio, to Robert C. and Helen B. (Sandrock) Johnson.



After graduation from Genoa High School in 1973, he attended Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio. He graduated from the research program in 1975 with an Associate of Applied Science degree. He then received a Bachelor of Science at Ohio State, a Master of Science at Ohio State in Horticulture and then his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He had currently been working as an agriculture researcher for Helena Chemical Company in South Carolina. Church and family were very important to Jon. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, Ohio, and a member of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church in Chapin, South Carolina. Jon enjoyed Saturday college football in the fall and also enjoyed researching family.



Jon is survived by cousins and was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service for Jon will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. Toledo St., Williston. Burial will take place in Allen Township Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Jon may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 235, Williston, OH 43468. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has assisted with arrangements.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019