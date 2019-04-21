The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
21140 W. Toledo St.,
Williston, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon R. Johnson Ph.D.


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jon R. Johnson Ph.D. Obituary
Jon R. Johnson, Ph.D.

Jon R. Johnson, Ph.D., 63, of Irmo, South Carolina, died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Jon was born August 3, 1955, in Oregon, Ohio, to Robert C. and Helen B. (Sandrock) Johnson.

After graduation from Genoa High School in 1973, he attended Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio. He graduated from the research program in 1975 with an Associate of Applied Science degree. He then received a Bachelor of Science at Ohio State, a Master of Science at Ohio State in Horticulture and then his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He had currently been working as an agriculture researcher for Helena Chemical Company in South Carolina. Church and family were very important to Jon. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, Ohio, and a member of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church in Chapin, South Carolina. Jon enjoyed Saturday college football in the fall and also enjoyed researching family.

Jon is survived by cousins and was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Jon will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. Toledo St., Williston. Burial will take place in Allen Township Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Jon may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 235, Williston, OH 43468. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has assisted with arrangements.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now