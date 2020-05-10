Joshua Robert LaCourse
1988 - 2020
Joshua Robert LaCourse

08/03/1988 - 05/01/2020

Joshua R. LaCourse passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 31, in Toledo, Ohio on Friday May 1, 2020.

Josh was the son of Darrell Jay LaCourse and Tracy Ann (Carmin) LaCourse. Joshua was born in Ohio, and lived until his family moved to North Port, Florida in 2000. Joshua was a graduate of North Port High School in North Port, Florida.

He completed Culinary School in Charlotte County Florida where he expressed his joyous spice for life.

Joshua lived a colorful life and expressed so much sunshine onto anyone he encountered. In 2017, Joshua returned to Ohio to be closer to his older siblings Siarra Rutkowski (LaCourse) and Stephen LaCourse, as well as his nieces whom he adored so much. Josh was such a wonderful, compassionate and loving person. He brought smiles and warmth to every room he entered.

Josh is survived by his parents, Darrell and Tracy LaCourse (Carmin); his brothers, Craig LaCourse, Stephen LaCourse; and sister, Siarra Rutkowski (LaCourse); his aunt and uncles, Christine (Greg) Paterwich-Taylor, Jim Carmin, Mike and Julie LaCourse, Jeff and Sylvia LaCourse and David Weber. His grandparents, Rollin and Carolyn LaCourse, Anne Carmin, Jack and Barbara Weber; his cousins, Cara Carleski (Rob), Anna LaCourse, Morgan, Austin and Nolan Paterwich as well as Joshua; nieces, Kahlen LaCourse, Kylie and Katie Shiffler.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandma, Betty Sue Graham, Jane Weber; as well as his grandfather, M. Donald Carmin, and Jim Graham.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walter Funeral Home Toledo Ohio. There will be no memorial service held at this time

In leu of flowers any contributions are asked to consider the American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Foundation.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
