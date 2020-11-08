Julia Bischoff



The life of Julia Bischoff, December 30, 1912 to October 30, 2020, in Fort Collins, Colorado is celebrated through the memories of her family and friends. Julia was born Julia Brelih in the town of Neffs, Ohio, living to 107, while still expressing her cheerful interaction, on a daily basis, with others.



Her husband Kenneth Bischoff preceded her in death. They were part owners for 46 years, of Bischoff 's Super Market on Sylvania Avenue, in Toledo, Ohio. As a couple they delighted in travel and Julia continued that enthusiasm as a widow with family members.



Julia was a homemaker and enjoyed hosting and entertaining their many friends, family, business contacts, and church family, over the years sharing her love for cooking and baking. This also included a personal concern for others whose path connected with hers over the years. As a child raised in the countryside of Ohio, she continued her love for nature, beauty, and gardening.



Her children and their spouses have supported and loved her: Donna and George Rehm of Fort Collins, Colorado; Joyce and Ben Gregor of Westcliffe, Colorado; Ron and Ann Bischoff of Otto N. Carolina. She had a special relationship with all of her grandchildren: Annette Singer, Tracey Sirochman, Christopher Rehm, Andrea Apodaca, Matthew Gregor, Scott Gregor, and Jennifer Gregor Beurman (who preceded her in death), as well as eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.



Julia was a fond supporter of Salvation Army and in lieu of a memorial the family encourages support to this organization. Internment will take place beside her husband at Toledo Memorial Park in the summer with a short memorial service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store