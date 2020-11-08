1/1
Julia Bischoff
1912 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Bischoff

The life of Julia Bischoff, December 30, 1912 to October 30, 2020, in Fort Collins, Colorado is celebrated through the memories of her family and friends. Julia was born Julia Brelih in the town of Neffs, Ohio, living to 107, while still expressing her cheerful interaction, on a daily basis, with others.

Her husband Kenneth Bischoff preceded her in death. They were part owners for 46 years, of Bischoff 's Super Market on Sylvania Avenue, in Toledo, Ohio. As a couple they delighted in travel and Julia continued that enthusiasm as a widow with family members.

Julia was a homemaker and enjoyed hosting and entertaining their many friends, family, business contacts, and church family, over the years sharing her love for cooking and baking. This also included a personal concern for others whose path connected with hers over the years. As a child raised in the countryside of Ohio, she continued her love for nature, beauty, and gardening.

Her children and their spouses have supported and loved her: Donna and George Rehm of Fort Collins, Colorado; Joyce and Ben Gregor of Westcliffe, Colorado; Ron and Ann Bischoff of Otto N. Carolina. She had a special relationship with all of her grandchildren: Annette Singer, Tracey Sirochman, Christopher Rehm, Andrea Apodaca, Matthew Gregor, Scott Gregor, and Jennifer Gregor Beurman (who preceded her in death), as well as eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

Julia was a fond supporter of Salvation Army and in lieu of a memorial the family encourages support to this organization. Internment will take place beside her husband at Toledo Memorial Park in the summer with a short memorial service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goes Funeral Care & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
What a sweet lady, I last saw her at Donna's in Sept 2017, she always asked what I was knitting! Then told me how she would crochet.
Karen Orren
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved