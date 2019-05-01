Karl Joseph Scheuerman



Karl Joseph Scheuerman, 83 years, of Temperance, MI passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The son of William and Emma (Schuett) Scheuerman he was born on February 19, 1936 in Toledo, OH.



Karl married Barbara Carpenter on July 21, 1973 in St. Clement Catholic Church. He was a self-employed carpenter whose work never went unnoticed. His work ethic and attention to details would end up him getting more jobs by word of mouth. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, playing cards and going bowling.



Karl is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughter, Jamie (Scheuerman)Watterson; grandchildren, Everett Jason Joseph Watterson, Joshua Raymond Watterson and Emma Ashton Watterson; siblings, Clara Dunnigan, Bill Scheuerman and Helen Richardson. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Joseph Scheuerman; siblings, Rita Duncan, James Scheuerman and Agnes Siegwald.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. where a scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 8330 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI where he will lie in state in the narthex after 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the church. Graveside services will take place following luncheon at Mt. Carmel Church, in Restlawn Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019