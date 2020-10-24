1/1
Kenneth J. "LS" Krasniewski
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth J. "LS" Krasniewski

Kenneth Joseph "LS" Krasniewski, age 72, of Toledo's Point Place and Shoreland Community, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 3, 1947, in Toledo, OH, to Joseph and Florence (Bieniek) Krasniewski. Ken graduated from Central Catholic High School "Class of '65" and attended the University of Toledo. He was employed as a special delivery carrier for the United States Postal Service Main Branch in downtown Toledo for 37 years, retiring in 2007. A longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and a current parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4169 and the Third Order of Lay Carmelites. Ken loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. A talented athlete, he excelled in Baseball while at Central Catholic and continued to share his love of sports throughout his life, both as a Baseball, Softball and Basketball coach and as a past member of the St. John the Baptist Athletic Board.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marian (Drouillard) Krasniewski (married October 11, 1975); daughter, Lindsey Krasniewski; grandchildren, Gabby and Isaac; sister, Patricia Krasniewski; brother, Jefferey Krasniewski; sisters-in-law, Kathryn (Dr. Tom) Wojciechowski and Frances (Steve) Vargo; godmother, Mary Jane Kubicki; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Krasniewski; and nephew, Bryan Vargo.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., where members of K of C Council 4169 will lead a rosary at 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin Monday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Special thanks to the caregivers and staff of Southern Care Hospice, especially Lyndsey Millsaps and Angie Jacobs, for their kindness and support. Condolences may be shared with Ken's family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
OCT
25
Rosary
05:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:15 AM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved