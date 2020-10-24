Kenneth J. "LS" KrasniewskiKenneth Joseph "LS" Krasniewski, age 72, of Toledo's Point Place and Shoreland Community, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 3, 1947, in Toledo, OH, to Joseph and Florence (Bieniek) Krasniewski. Ken graduated from Central Catholic High School "Class of '65" and attended the University of Toledo. He was employed as a special delivery carrier for the United States Postal Service Main Branch in downtown Toledo for 37 years, retiring in 2007. A longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and a current parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4169 and the Third Order of Lay Carmelites. Ken loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. A talented athlete, he excelled in Baseball while at Central Catholic and continued to share his love of sports throughout his life, both as a Baseball, Softball and Basketball coach and as a past member of the St. John the Baptist Athletic Board.Ken is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marian (Drouillard) Krasniewski (married October 11, 1975); daughter, Lindsey Krasniewski; grandchildren, Gabby and Isaac; sister, Patricia Krasniewski; brother, Jefferey Krasniewski; sisters-in-law, Kathryn (Dr. Tom) Wojciechowski and Frances (Steve) Vargo; godmother, Mary Jane Kubicki; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Krasniewski; and nephew, Bryan Vargo.Visitation will be Sunday, October 25 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., where members of K of C Council 4169 will lead a rosary at 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin Monday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.Special thanks to the caregivers and staff of Southern Care Hospice, especially Lyndsey Millsaps and Angie Jacobs, for their kindness and support. Condolences may be shared with Ken's family at