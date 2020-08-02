1/1
Krista Lynn Douglas Kos
1987 - 2020
Krista Lynn Douglas Kos, 33, of Walbridge, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after an 8 year battle with breast cancer. She was born in Oregon, OH, to Philip Douglas and Donna (Petruney) Readel on July 12, 1987. Krista was a 2005 graduate from Lake High School where she enjoyed playing softball, basketball, and volleyball. She has been with the love of her life, Mack Kos since their senior year of high school and have three beautiful children together.

Krista is survived by her loving fiancé, Mack Kos; children, Macen Alan, Kali Patricia, Kenzie Star; mother, Donna (Randy) Readel; father, Phil (Kelly) Douglas; siblings, Eric (Nichole) Douglas, Andrea (Don Bailey) Douglas, Darren (Rina Dominguez) Douglas; honorary parents-in-law, Michelle and Ken Kos; honorary brother-in-law, Calvin Kos; numerous aunts and uncles; many cousins; and countless friends.

Friends will be received on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Walbridge Chapel, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, OH 43465, where masks and social distancing will be required. The Funeral Mass will be held privately for the family. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at Lake Township Cemetery, where masks are being required. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the Mercy Health Cancer Center. Memorial contributions in Krista's name may be made to her children in the care of her fiancé, Mack Kos. Online condolences to the family may be at:

Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home, Walbridge Chapel
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Lake Township Cemetery
