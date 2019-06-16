Home

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toledo Botanical Garden, Crosby Conference Center
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Toledo Botanical Garden, Crosby Conference Center
Lee Washington Obituary
Lee Washington

Lee Washington, 37, of Toledo, OH passed away on June 8, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1981. Lee loved animals, particularly his dog. He was a collector of Hot Wheels and anything old and interesting. Lee also enjoyed movies and history. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Lorie Karch and their son, Wyatt; mom, Christy Walton; siblings, Chad (April) Baker and Cathy (Steve) Hatfield; nephews, Steven and Jaxon; Grandma Judy and Mimi; aunts and uncles, Cindy and Jim, Carey and Tom; and cousins, Nolan and Clare. He is preceded in death by James Colbert and Grandpa Richard. Friends will be received on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Toledo Botanical Garden, Crosby Conference Center. A memorial service will be held during the visitation at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Ohio. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-269-1111).

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
