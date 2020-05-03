Lillian L. RogersLillian L. Rogers, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1923 in Indian Mound, TN to late Thomas and Flossie Byrd.Left to cherish her memory is her son, Mark (Vicki); granddaughter, Jennifer (Will); grandson, Chris (Megan); great-granddaughters, Maya and Stella. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ralph in 2015; and her 8 brothers all from Tennessee.Visitation and Services for Lillian will be Private due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.To leave a special message for Lillian's family, please visit