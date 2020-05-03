Lillian L. Rogers
1923 - 2020
Lillian L. Rogers

Lillian L. Rogers, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1923 in Indian Mound, TN to late Thomas and Flossie Byrd.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Mark (Vicki); granddaughter, Jennifer (Will); grandson, Chris (Megan); great-granddaughters, Maya and Stella. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ralph in 2015; and her 8 brothers all from Tennessee.

Visitation and Services for Lillian will be Private due to the environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave a special message for Lillian's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We're greatly saddened. We met Lillian through Ralph at work and enjoyed her company on many occasions, the best being together on a business trip to FL. Both ladies had a great time. Our best regards to the family. May God bless.
Jim Duvendack
Coworker
We're greatly saddened. We met and enjoyed her company through Ralph. Jim worked with Ralph for many years at Haughton. May God Bless.
Jim Duvendack
Friend
