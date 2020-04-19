Linda Davis
1952 - 2020
Linda Davis Linda Davis, 67, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born December 12, 1952 in Toledo to Haskel and Evelyn (Cherry) Linticum. Linda was a PBX Operator at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She loved her family a great deal; they meant the world to her. Linda is survived by her children, Jerry Stutts, Heather Stutts, and Keith Stelter; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (George) Purnia. Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Davis; step-son and best friend, Robert Davis; and parents. Private services will be held for the family. www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
