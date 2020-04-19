Linda Davis Linda Davis, 67, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born December 12, 1952 in Toledo to Haskel and Evelyn (Cherry) Linticum. Linda was a PBX Operator at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She loved her family a great deal; they meant the world to her. Linda is survived by her children, Jerry Stutts, Heather Stutts, and Keith Stelter; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (George) Purnia. Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Davis; step-son and best friend, Robert Davis; and parents. Private services will be held for the family. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.