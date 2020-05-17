Luanne E. Meyer
1944 - 2020
Luanne E. Meyer

07/26/1944 - 05/15/2020

Luanne E. Meyer, age 75, of Toledo, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo on July 26, 1944 to John G. and Lucille (Marks) Schmitz who preceded her in death.

She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1962. On June 26, 1965 Luanne married the love of her life, Dennis Meyer, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Mike (Karen) of Bowling Green and John W. Meyer of Toledo; two daughters, Christine M. (Robert) Boggs of Toledo, and Theresa A. (Seth) Evearitt of Toledo; her four grandchildren, Ethan and Drew Evearitt and Aiden and Alea Meyer; her brother Joseph E. (Carolyn) Schmitz of Nashville, TN.; sister, Jane M. (Carl) Littrell of South Bend, IN.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr Street beginning at 11:00 a.m. and will be lived streamed on the church website www.littlflowertoledo.org. A private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution for masses for Luanne to Little Flower Catholic Church or donations to Nature's Nursery in Luanne's name.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
