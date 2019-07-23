Margaret A. Britt



Margaret A. Britt, age 77, of Toledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 20, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born July 24, 1941 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to John and Mary Silence. She had fond memories of the Jersey shore with family and friends and loved to share her stories.



Margaret retired from Kroger in 1997 after working over 20 years as a cashier. The last 8 years she enjoyed living at Village Meadows in Holland and playing bingo and pokeno at the clubhouse with her friends and never missed a potluck.



Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She took great pride in baby-sitting and looked forward to every family celebration. She is survived by her children, Jon Michael (Shannon) Henry, Peggy (John) Mattson, Megan (Christian) Jones and Matt (Jen) Britt; grandchildren, Michael Anthony (Rachel) Wick, Brittany Wick, Cally Henry, Bailey Henry, Alex Britt, A.J. Britt, Aiden Britt and Avery Britt; great-granddaughter, Bella Wick. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Britt and infant brother.



The family will receive guests Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Maumee Catholic Church, 104 West Broadway St. Maumee. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Margaret's memory.



Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019