Marilyn Mae (Utz) Butler
1934 - 2020
Marilyn Mae (Utz) Butler

Mrs. Marilyn Mae (Utz) Butler, age 86, of Dahlonega, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Mrs. Butler was born on January 24, 1934, to the late Marion and Neva (Warner) Utz in Waterville, Ohio, on the family farm where she grew up. Marilyn was preceded in death by her only sibling, Bernard Utz (Vonnie).

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard Butler; and her daughters, Lizabeth Grunz (Gordon) of Cumming, Georgia and Catherine Tierney (fiancé Jeff Cornett) of Mountain City, Tennessee. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren Grunz, Sarah Tierney, Kyle Grunz, Joshua Tierney, and Taylor Grunz; as well as nieces and nephews. Marilyn was an avid volunteer throughout her life. She was a girl scout leader, and she assisted with numerous community activities.

Most recently, she volunteered at the CHP thrift store and on various committees at Dahlonega First United Methodist Church. She was a member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church and Emmanuel Sunday School class.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Hospice team of Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, NGHS.com/hospice, or Community Helping Place, communityhelpingplace.org.

To share a memory of Mrs. Butler or to share a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
