Marjorie A. Bucher Specht
Marjorie Ann (Rodebaugh) Bucher Specht, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Elizabeth Scott Community. She was born in Holland, Ohio, to Emanuel and Mary Rodebaugh on October 10, 1924.
Marjorie was the first of 3 daughters, and together they had a very happy childhood in Holland. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1942. She married her first husband, Chet Bucher, shortly after his return from serving in the Army during WWII. Together they raised 4 children, who were born in 5 years. Marjorie's first husband, Chet, died after 25 years of marriage in June of 1971. Her second husband, Bob Specht, died on December 31, 2018, after 46 years of marriage.
Marjorie held several secretarial positions in the area including L.O.F. Her most important career was that of serving as a very loving mother and caring wife. Through the years she was active in several churches where she taught Sunday school and hosted a ladies Bible study for 15 years. Her other organizations included 50 years with Swan Creek Garden Club, MRYC Ladies Auxiliary, band booster for the Anthony Wayne Marching Generals. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed playing cards, boating, sewing, journaling, and making a comfortable home for her family. She also enjoyed sending cards and writing notes to friends and family. Her number one priority was praying for the needs of others. Marjorie was a dear friend to many, and in turn, endeared herself to those who knew her.
In addition to her parents and two husbands; she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Kaiser.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Barbara (Joe) Porter, Marianne (Steve) Blick, Gary (Sue) Bucher, Russ (Mary) Bucher; stepdaughters, Konni Bostleman, Kandi (Mark) Fischer; sister, Carolyn (Don) Seethaler; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life honoring Marjorie will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in Margie's memory can be made to Living Faith United Methodist Church in Holland, Westgate Chapel or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Margie's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Elizabeth Scott Community and to Hospice for their loving care of their dear mom during this last chapter of her precious life.
To share memories and condolences with Margie's family please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.