Services Visitation 11:00 AM Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home Funeral service 12:00 PM Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Road Rossford , OH

1924 - 2019 Obituary Martha P. Seal



Martha Patricia Seal, age 95 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg after a short illness. She was born in Woodsfield, Ohio on March 10, 1924 in the family home near the Monroe County Court House where her father was Clerk of Courts. Martha studied and graduated from Ohio University during the World War II years. As she explained, her yearbooks had no men pictured because they were all away fighting in the war. She married her Woodsfield High School boyfriend, Irv Seal, when he returned home from the war and they settled in Rossford, Ohio. Martha began a long career of more than 30 years as an English teacher in the Eastwood Schools. While teaching she earned a M.Ed. from Bowling Green State University. Mary Kuhlman, teaching colleague and friend and Sheri Seffler, former student and current Eastwood Board member, reminisce that her students will tell you this dignified lady could quiet a classroom with a stern look. She always stressed the importance of reading to enrich one's life. She would challenge a student to read a book a week. During the summer teaching breaks, she and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and England. They especially liked to visit historic sites. Martha loved reading, sewing, chatting with friends, and caring for the home they built. She and her husband were avid bridge players in a club started for Eastwood teachers. They often hosted the club in their welcoming Rossford home. For many years she would drive to Bowling Green Monday mornings to have breakfast with other retired Eastwood teachers. Her special hobby was managing her investments. She studied company prospectus and read financial magazines well into her 90's. She was always interested in the lives of her nephews and niece, giving help and advice when she could.



The widow of Irv Seal, she was the last of her generation and is survived by her sister's two children; Jim (Marion) Boyer of Toledo and Nancy (Chuck) Foster of Columbus as well as her husband's two nephews, Dick Hamilton of Chicago and Ben Butts of St. Clair Shores, Michigan.



Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dwayne Shugert of the Rossford United Methodist Church at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Road, Rossford at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 27. The family will greet friends starting at 11 am before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of Martha's favorite charities, the Wood County Salvation Army, 1045 N. Main St. #8, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Condolences may be shared with the family at



