Mary A. Hofbauer Bond, age 80, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 after a brave fight against cancer. Mary was born January 16, 1939 in Toledo to the late Verne and Hedwig (Zawodni) Hofbauer. She graduated in 1957 from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio. Mary met her husband of 50 years, J. Stephen "Steve" Bond, while both were working at the former Tiedtke's Department Store. She worked at Owens-Illinois for ten years and retired from Kmart. Mary enjoyed attending Gleaners Insurance, Elks and Shriners events with her husband. She also was a member of the Conn-Weisenberger Post Auxiliary.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Vozobule and Gilberta Finch. She is survived by her husband; sisters, Jane (Don) Schnell of Indianapolis, IN and Robin (Dick) Mullet of Warsaw, OH; step-brother, Pat (Diane) McCarty of Holland, MI; brothers-in-law, Dick Finch of Sylvania; Randy (Jenny) Bond of Columbus, OH and Bob (Denise) Bond of Madison, WI; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bond of Huntersville, NC and Mary Sue (Bruce) Forni of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; 28 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews and 5 great-great-nieces and nephews.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. with her Funeral Service starting at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Chapel of Memories, 4210 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606, Rev. Michael A. Geiger officiating. Interment will follow the services.



The family requests any memorials that are made in Mary's memory to be made to the or Promedica Hospice Care.



The family also wants to thank Ashley and Lynn for the wonderful care they gave Mary during her illness.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019