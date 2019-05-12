Mary Jane (Jane) Owens



Mary Jane (Jane) Owens of Longwood, FL, died on April 25, with family by her side at the age of 87.



Jane is survived by her son, Joel, daughter-in-law, Ellie and two grandsons, Sean and Joshua, all of Longwood, FL, and two sisters, June Wiskochil of Sylvania, OH, and Dorothy Leu of Adrian, MI, and several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Owens in 1970 and her husband, Richard Owens in 2007.



Jane was born on January 26, 1932, in Delta, OH, to Oscar and Edna Gearig. She was married to Richard (Dick) Owens for 56 years and lived in Toledo, OH. Jane worked as an Office Manager for The Andersons for many years. In 1984, she and Dick moved to Florida where she continued to work and enjoyed traveling and cruising.



There will be a burial service at the Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, OH, on May 22, at 11:00am with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Maumee Bay Brewing Company, Toledo, OH.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019