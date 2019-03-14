Home

MaryEllen Davis, age 57, passed away on March 11, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1961 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Venetia and Richard Glonek.

MaryEllen graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1980. She worked at Northwest Ohio Developmental Center for many years. MaryEllen earned her Bachelor of Social Work from Spring Arbor University in 2015. She went on to work at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center as a Social Worker. MaryEllen was very loving and caring and will be missed by many. She always put her family first and adored her children.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 33 years, Genoise; children, Marissa (fiancé, Tamara), Brandon and Maranda; brothers, Mike (Donna) Glonek, Paul John (Michele) Glonek and Mark (Nannette) Glonek. Also left to remember her are the many children that MaryEllen and Genoise fostered over 13 years.

The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant Street, Maumee.

To leave condolences for MaryEllen's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2019
