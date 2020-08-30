(News story) ARCHBOLD, Ohio - Maynard L. Sauder, who was in charge at Sauder Woodworking Co., founded by his father, Erie, as the firm became the nation's largest maker of ready-to-assemble furniture and among the region's largest private employers, died Friday in Fairlawn Haven's memory care neighborhood, Archbold. He was 88.
He died of old age and the effects of dementia, his son, Kevin Sauder, said.
"He was such a joy and lit up a room, so it was hard to see that the old Maynard wasn't quite there any more," said his son, who succeeded him as president and chief executive. "This is a passing of 88 years of wonderful life and a rich history."
Mr. Sauder retired in 2011 as chairman of Sauder Woodworking.
"He thought the best of everyone," said Lynn Aschliman, former president of Archbold Container, which was Sauder-owned, who was hired as Sauder purchasing manager soon after graduating from the University of Toledo.
Mr. Sauder also had leadership roles in Mennonite Church-affiliated and community organizations, and Sauder Village, the living history enclave founded by his father.
"He served to help," his son said, noting that Mr. Sauder was a friend of Richard Anderson, the late chairman emeritus of The Andersons who was known too for his community work.
"They were two cut off the same cloth - hard working, humble, family minded, straight forward. Good people," Mr. Sauder's son said.
Jim Wyse, Archbold mayor from 2004-16, recalled presenting Mr. Sauder the keys to the village and remarking that the business executive had known governors and attended events with presidents, "yet his No. 1 priority after church and family were the people of Archbold. It's hard to explain, but that was just his nature."
He was born Feb. 15, 1932, in Archbold to Leona and Erie Sauder and was a graduate of Archbold High School. He received a two-year degree from International Business College in Fort Wayne, Ind. Being Mennonite, his service as an alternative to military duty was as an accountant at Evanston General Hospital in Illinois.
He returned to Archbold and a career with Sauder Woodworking, started by his father in 1934. He began as an accountant and office manager in 1955, two years after the company's first assemble-at-home product, described as a "snap-together table," on the Sauder website. He became general manager in 1962 and president and CEO in 1975.
His father had been the entrepreneur - the one with the idea, his son said - and his brother, Myrl was the engineering genius.
"To scale that, you can't do that all yourself. You have to build a team," his son said. "My dad said never be afraid to hire someone smarter than yourself. Give them the tools and get out of the way."
The company sold its ready-to-assemble furniture to such up-and-coming retailers as Kmart and Walmart.
"They rode that wave of growth in the American discount store business and led the furniture industry in general in technology," his son said.
Mr. Sauder was named Archbold citizen of the year in 1988. The Toledo Planning Forum named him executive of the year in 1991. He was named manufacturing entrepreneur of the year in 1992 in the annual Entrepreneur of the Year competition for northwest Ohio.
The award, he told The Blade beforehand, belonged to everyone with Sauder Woodworking.
"Every employee is quality control conscious and responsible for putting a good product in the box," Mr. Sauder said in 1992.
His son said: "He was a leader and a builder and a builder of people. It wasn't about him. It was about the team, the company, the product, the customers."
Mr. Sauder had been a leader with Zion Mennonite Church and Mennonite Economic Development Associates, of which his father was a founder, and Sunshine Communities. He was a member of Archbold Rotary Club. He also made sure the company supported every school district represented by employees, said Mr. Aschliman, a former Archbold school board member.
He'd been a director of Farmers & Merchants State Bank, the Trust Co., and Jayco. He and his wife were benefactors of the Toledo Symphony.
"He delighted in life and in people. He was fun and funny," his son said. "He was a normal guy who had a big job and felt responsible for all the people who worked for him and the communities we're in. That's a great role model for me."
Surviving are his wife, the former Carolyn Yoder, whom he married Oct. 4, 1953; daughters Debbie David and Diane Tinsman; son, Kevin Sauder; brother, Myrl Sauder, and five grandchildren.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services will be private. Arrangements are by Grisier Funeral Home, Archbold.
The family suggests tributes to Sauder Village or a charity of the donor's choice
.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.