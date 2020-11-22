Michele L. Hamilton



February 7, 1969 - May 19, 2020



Michele L. Hamilton, 51, of 19724 Villa Rosa Loop, Estero, FL, passed away peacefully at home from this earth on May 19, 2020, into the loving arms of Jesus. Michele was born February 7, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio, but lived most of her life in Toledo, Ohio.



Michele was a 1987 graduate of St. Ursula Academy, Toledo, Ohio. After graduation, her career endeavors included restaurant management, customer service management with Hickory Farms, and finally as an Export/Import Manager for MFA (Mark Feldstein & Assoc.), a specialty giftware company. She formerly attended and was active in Cedar Creek Church, Perrysburg, Ohio where she was a volunteer assisting wherever she was able.



Michele was diagnosed with a terminal disease, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis / Lou Gehrig's Disease), in December 2014 at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH. From that day forward she never let the disease define who she was. She possessed courage, faith, and an ability to overcome incredible odds. She participated in ALS Awareness Walks in Toledo, OH.



Michele is survived by her parents, Gene Hamilton and Sharon Hamilton of Estero, FL; two sons, Zack Sumner (Sarah) of Delray Beach, FL and Dillon Sumner (Victoria Young) of Toledo; brothers, Chris Hamilton (Maara) of Ottawa Hills, OH, Jason Hamilton (Kendra Kasch) of Islamorada, FL, Jack Hamilton (Monica) of Fort Collins, CO, Craig Hamilton of Toledo; sister, Cathy Hamilton of Cape Coral, FL.



Burial took place at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, OH. Michele will be missed beyond measure but thankful that she is without any further suffering and at peace. Forever in our hearts.





