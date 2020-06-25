Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Benton



Benton, Patricia, age 81 years, of Toledo, Oh passed away June 17, 2020. Services will be held at The House of Day, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Wake 8:00 a.m. Following funeral services at 9:00 a.m.



Repast will be held after services at Community Development Center, 330 Oak Terrace Blvd, Holland, OH, 43528





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store