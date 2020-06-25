Patricia Benton
Patricia Benton

Benton, Patricia, age 81 years, of Toledo, Oh passed away June 17, 2020. Services will be held at The House of Day, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Wake 8:00 a.m. Following funeral services at 9:00 a.m.

Repast will be held after services at Community Development Center, 330 Oak Terrace Blvd, Holland, OH, 43528


Published in The Blade from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Wake
08:00 - 09:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
JUN
27
Funeral service
09:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
My prayers are with you
Terry Morgan
June 23, 2020
Yvonne Minor
Friend
June 22, 2020
To The Benton Family, we The Hayes Family are so very sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Benton. We hope and pray that you will look to the hills from whence comes your help. Hold tight to each other and never let your beautiful memories of her fade away. Queneva Hayes-Hughes
Queneva Hayes-Hughes
Friend
June 22, 2020
She was a mom to me . When I would come to her house she treated me like a son . I love her and the family so much . My heart and prayers go out to you all
Gordon Brown
Friend
