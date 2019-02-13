Patricia E. "Pat" Koepfer



Patricia E. "Pat" Koepfer, age 81, of Toledo, passed away February 12, 2019 with her husband, William F. "Bill" Koepfer, by her side. Pat was born March 19, 1937 in Swanton, Ohio and married Bill, her high school sweetheart, in 1957. They were lovingly married for 61 years and raised their family at St. Patricks of Heatherdowns parish. She and Bill enjoyed snowbirding to Florida for 20 years and made many friends in Arcadia. Pat was an avid cook, gardener, golfer, reader, and bridge-player. For many years she was a receptionist/secretary for Lynn Ohlman insurance in Maumee.



Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elsie and Leo Mikola, and is survived by husband Bill; sisters Jean (Neil) Miller and Sheryl Angus; children Laurel (David) Johnson, Mike (Jill) Koepfer, Stacey (Joseph) Leonard, and William "Billy" (Wendy) Koepfer; grandchildren Matthew Johnson, Kaylee Koepfer, Melissa (Anthony) Frogameni, Kaitlin (Shravan) Leonard-Murali, Joseph Leonard, Patrick Koepfer, and Paul Koepfer; and great granddaughter Ella Frogameni.



Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, February 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Vigil service will take place Friday at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Prayers will begin at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family at walterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary