Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Vigil
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish
Patricia E. "Pat" Koepfer


Patricia E. "Pat" Koepfer Obituary
Patricia E. "Pat" Koepfer

Patricia E. "Pat" Koepfer, age 81, of Toledo, passed away February 12, 2019 with her husband, William F. "Bill" Koepfer, by her side. Pat was born March 19, 1937 in Swanton, Ohio and married Bill, her high school sweetheart, in 1957. They were lovingly married for 61 years and raised their family at St. Patricks of Heatherdowns parish. She and Bill enjoyed snowbirding to Florida for 20 years and made many friends in Arcadia. Pat was an avid cook, gardener, golfer, reader, and bridge-player. For many years she was a receptionist/secretary for Lynn Ohlman insurance in Maumee.

Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elsie and Leo Mikola, and is survived by husband Bill; sisters Jean (Neil) Miller and Sheryl Angus; children Laurel (David) Johnson, Mike (Jill) Koepfer, Stacey (Joseph) Leonard, and William "Billy" (Wendy) Koepfer; grandchildren Matthew Johnson, Kaylee Koepfer, Melissa (Anthony) Frogameni, Kaitlin (Shravan) Leonard-Murali, Joseph Leonard, Patrick Koepfer, and Paul Koepfer; and great granddaughter Ella Frogameni.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, February 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Vigil service will take place Friday at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Prayers will begin at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family at walterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

walterfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2019
