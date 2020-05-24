Rachel Martin
Rachel Elizabeth Martin, 49, of Sylvania, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Rachel was born in Augsburg, Germany, on September 24, 1970, to Kent and Kathleen (Kozlowski) Snyder. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1988 as Valedictorian of her class then continued her education at the University of Toledo Pharmacy School where she graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor's Degree. Rachel worked for many years at various Kroger pharmacies in the area. She was part of the Ohio Pharmacist Association and part of the Alumni Association for the University of Toledo. She enjoyed jogging, boating, snow skiing, fishing, and golfing.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Kent and Kathy; husband, Doug Martin; son, Andrew Martin; brother, Geoffrey (Sarah) Snyder; beloved dog, Beavis; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Edmund and June Snyder, and Edward and Dorothy Kozlowski.
A Memorial Mass for Rachel will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560. Inurnment will be private at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses at Flower Hospital on the 4th floor in the ICU and to the entire staff at Ebeid Hospice for their care and compassion. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.