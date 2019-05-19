Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Rita A. (Horrigan) Baker


Rita A. (Horrigan) Baker Obituary
Rita A. Baker ( Horrigan )

Rita A. Baker (Horrigan ), daughter of Ray and Ruth Horrigan, joined the Lord May 17, 2019. She was born September 28, 1925. After her graduation from Notre Dame Academy she worked for Libbey Owens until her marriage to James W. Baker, the love of her life. They were married 62 years.

She was very proud of her Irish heritage and even made a trip to Ireland among their many travels. Rita was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. She was also a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Baker. She is survived by her son Tom (Mary Lou) Baker; daughters Barbara ( Mike) Gfell and Mary Pat Baker. She also leaves behind grandchildren Steve (Marcie) Gfell, Kari (Jeremy) Johnson, Matt, Emily and Christopher Baker; 6 greatgrandchildren as well as sister-in-law Eileen Trawinski and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 2-8 pm. where a Scripture Service will be held at 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 23, beginning at 9:30 am in the mortuary followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Children's Miracle Network.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Scott Community and the caring staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.

Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 22, 2019
