Robert "Robbie" Currier
Robert John Currier "Robbie", 52, passed away suddenly, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Robert was born on September 11, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to Bobbie Currier and Gloria Currier.
Robert had a driven passion for cars and helping others with theirs. He enjoyed helping people and would always be there to lend a helping hand. Robbie was a generous person who wore his heart on his sleeve. He will be remembered as a strong, loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife Toni; children, Melissa, Amanda (Jeff), Marie (Justin), Megan, Morgan, Macy; mother, Gloria Currier; father, Bobbie Currier; brothers, Ken (Angel), Bobbie, and Charlie; 7 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Robbie was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle.
The family will receive guests Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
in Robert's memory.
