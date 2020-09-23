1/1
Robert "Robbie" Currier
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Robbie" Currier

Robert John Currier "Robbie", 52, passed away suddenly, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Robert was born on September 11, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to Bobbie Currier and Gloria Currier.

Robert had a driven passion for cars and helping others with theirs. He enjoyed helping people and would always be there to lend a helping hand. Robbie was a generous person who wore his heart on his sleeve. He will be remembered as a strong, loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife Toni; children, Melissa, Amanda (Jeff), Marie (Justin), Megan, Morgan, Macy; mother, Gloria Currier; father, Bobbie Currier; brothers, Ken (Angel), Bobbie, and Charlie; 7 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Robbie was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle.

The family will receive guests Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Robert's memory.

To leave a special message for Robert's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved