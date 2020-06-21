Robert L. Buhr
1944 - 2020
Robert L. Buhr

Robert Lee Buhr, 75 of Toledo, Ohio passed away, June 8, 2020 at Orchard Villa Nursing and Rehab. Bob was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 31, 1944 to Bernard and Eileen (Purina) Buhr. Bob was United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Epiphany of the Lord St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Bob retired from his self-employed painting career after many years of painting.

Surviving are his siblings, Carol Buhr, Terry Buhr, Virginia Ray, Julie Thorn, Faye Woodby, Tina Holden, Mark Boyd; former wife, Anna Mae. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside service where held, Tuesday, June 16 at Calvary Cemetery. Toledo, Ohio. Assisting with arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
