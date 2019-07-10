Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
Ronald Edward Kolebuck


1936 - 2019
Ronald Edward Kolebuck Obituary
Ronald Edward Kolebuck

Ronald Edward Kolebuck, 83, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, OH. He was born on March 22, 1936 in Toledo, OH and he was the only child to the late Edward J. and Mary (Karszewski) Kolebuck.

Ron graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo in 1954. On November 16, 1957, he married the love of his life, Mary E. (Newman) Kolebuck. Ron also served in the US Navy where he was stationed at the Bay of Pigs. After his service, he began to work at Libby Glass. He then began his lifetime career at the Dana Spicer Corporation. Ron enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, and canoe trips in upper Michigan. He also loved spending 40 plus years at Big Sandy Camp Ground in Swanton, OH where he met and made lifetime friendships.

Ron's wife, Mary, preceded him in death on February 17, 2011. He is survived by his daughters, Lynne (Bob) Hamilton, Sherri (Leon) Lands, Candy (Dick) Helminiak, Kim Hinkle, Pam (Ron) Semler, Rhonda (Larry) Arnold, Angie (Kyle) Utz; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sally (William) Dixon and Judy Ressler.

Friends will be received on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). A celebration of life service, including military honors, will follow the visitation at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.neville-funeral.com

A special thank you to everyone at Elizabeth Scott Community for their loving care during his stay with you. Also the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the comfort care for our father and we appreciate Neville-Shank Funeral Home for helping us through our difficult time.

Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019
