Theresa R. CzechowskiTheresa R. Czechowski, age 93, formally of The Polish Village, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Louis and Helen Gawrych.Theresa enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and sewing. She was known to be very crafty and made gifts for her friends and family. Theresa spent most of her life caring for her family and home.Left to cherish Theresa's memory are her children, Kathleen (John) Printke and Michael (Sandy) Czechowski, Sr.; grandchildren, Marie Printke, Susie (Shane) Myrice, Jenny (Gabe) Johnson, Johnny Printke, Kevin (Lauren) Printke, and Michael Czechowski, Jr.; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Leona Zalecki and Beatrice Osuch; sister-in-law, Barbara Gawrych; and many nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband over 40 years, Donald Czechowski; and brothers, Edziu and David Gawrych.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the donor's choice.Family will be receiving guests from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Saint Catherine Catholic Church, 4555 N. Haven Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43612. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. at Church. Theresa will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel (419 392 9500). To share memories and condolences with Theresa's family please visit our website.