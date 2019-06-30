Thomas J. "Tom" Hager



Thomas J. Hager, age 64, a longtime resident of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The University of Toledo Medical Center following a long illness which he valiantly fought to the end. He was born December 23, 1954 in Toledo to Julius and Annette (Rittichier) Hager. Tom was a 1972 graduate of Sylvania High School and a lifelong Union Carpenter. He was a partner in A&H Construction with his friend Dave Anderson.



He met and married the love of his life, Gwen in 1979. They happily made their home in Toledo, where they raised their son Shane. Through the years Tom enjoyed many days golfing, fishing and spending summers creating memories with his family at Clark Lake, Florida and Las Vegas.



He truly cherished the time he was able to spend with family and friends, and he was loved by everyone who knew him. In his later years he began to experience many new beginnings and adventures with his grandsons, whom he loved deeply.



Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Annette. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Gwendolyn (Burns) Hager; son, Shane (Kelly) Hager; grandsons, Julian, Jace and Jaxon Hager; father, Julius "Bud" Hager, Jr.; siblings, Debra (Howard) Affinito of Pittsburgh, PA and James Hager of Columbus, OH. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews, family and friends.



Family and Friends are invited to gather together Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4:00 P.M. at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd (419-381-1900) to celebrate Tom's life.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of NW Ohio in Tom's memory. http://www.kfnwo.org/



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019