Tim, Karen (Samson) Tessa Thompson



Tim Thompson, age 51, Karen (Samson) Thompson, age 50 and Tessa Thompson, age 10, from Mason, OH, were involved in a car accident just south of Dayton, OH, on the evening of Sunday, March 17, 2019. Tim and Tessa passed away March 17, and Karen passed away March, 18.



Tim, Karen, and Tessa Thompson were three shining lights in the universe of those who loved them. Because they shared their love and laughter widely, their loss is deeply felt by many.



Tim L. Thompson was Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Tape Products Company in Cincinnati. An avid sports enthusiast and former youth coach, he loved nothing better than rounding up his friends to cheer on his favorite teams.Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Marion, and forever remembered by his father, Chester; son, Tyler; brothers, Rick (Diane) Thompson and Mark Thompson; and nephews, Ryan and Trevor Thompson.



Karen touched countless lives as a special education teacher with Cincinnati Public Schools. Her students meant the world to her, and she taught with a combination of tough love and compassion. She will be forever cherished by her parents, Roger and Sharon Samson; stepson, Tyler; sister, Jenny (Josh) Jacob; nephews, Henry and George Jacob; uncles and aunts, Tom and Gail Doney, and Ken and Nancy Samson; cousins, Michael Doney, Jim Samson and Michael Samson; and many special friends including, Karen (Jacque) Istok, her best friend since childhood.



Tessa was wildly creative and fiercely independent, making a vibrant impression on everyone she met. She is dearly missed by her brother, Tyler; grandparents, Roger and Sharon Samson, Chester Thompson, and the late Marion Thompson; aunt, Jenny (Josh) Jacob; uncles, Rick (Diane) Thompson and Mark Thompson; cousins, Henry and George Jacob, and Ryan and Trevor Thompson; and many dear friends including Parker Thorp.



Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St, Maumee, Ohio 43537, with a memorial Mass immediately following. Internment will be private.



