Timothy J. Dotson
1969 - 2020
Timothy J. Dotson, 50, passed away, August 13, 2020 at UTMC. He was born November 15, 1969 to Terry Dotson and Nancy Rhodes in Toledo. A graduate of Waite High School, Tim was active in sports, he was an accomplished football player and power lifter. Tim honorably served his country in the Army Reserves from 1990 to 1998, he was proud to have served with his dad and brother. He was part of a reenactment group at Fort Meigs. Tim was a devout man who loved serving God through his ministry. He was an Eagle Scout, an avid Michigan fan and loved coaching his kid's sports teams. Tim was loved by all who knew him.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Angela; son, Zachary (Kaylee); daughter, Abigayle (Jeffrey); 3 bonus children, Michael, Steven and Kevin; granddaughters, Charlotte, Victoria, Alyssa; father, Terry (Bonnie); mother, Nancy; and brother, Terrence "James". He was preceded in death by his son, Gabriel; his grandparents; and his best friend, Andy.

Condolences for Tim's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
