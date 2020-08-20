Timothy J.DotsonTimothy J. Dotson, 50, passed away, August 13, 2020 at UTMC. He was born November 15, 1969 to Terry Dotson and Nancy Rhodes in Toledo. A graduate of Waite High School, Tim was active in sports, he was an accomplished football player and power lifter. Tim honorably served his country in the Army Reserves from 1990 to 1998, he was proud to have served with his dad and brother. He was part of a reenactment group at Fort Meigs. Tim was a devout man who loved serving God through his ministry. He was an Eagle Scout, an avid Michigan fan and loved coaching his kid's sports teams. Tim was loved by all who knew him.Tim is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Angela; son, Zachary (Kaylee); daughter, Abigayle (Jeffrey); 3 bonus children, Michael, Steven and Kevin; granddaughters, Charlotte, Victoria, Alyssa; father, Terry (Bonnie); mother, Nancy; and brother, Terrence "James". He was preceded in death by his son, Gabriel; his grandparents; and his best friend, Andy.Condolences for Tim's family may be expressed online at