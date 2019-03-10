Victor C. "Vic" Bowlick



Victor C. "Vic" Bowlick, 71, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Friday, March 8 at St. Anne's Hospital. Victor was born in Helmburg, California on September 27, 1947 to Archie and Roberta (Heckler) Bowlick. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1966. Vic worked as a residential remodeler for over 45 years. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines and Pittsburg Steelers fan. Vic enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing various recreational sports over the years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will truly be missed.



Vic is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Rosemary; children, Christopher (Stacy) Bowlick, James (Alison) Bowlick, Lydia Ruiz, Lisa (Dajuan) Wilson, Linda Ruiz, Maria Ruiz, Cynthia (Andrew) Ramirez. Enedina "Nina" Ruiz and Tarica (Keith) Reese; 34 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings, Jeff (Annette), Mark (Lucille), Jan (Bill), Joe (Wanda) and Jimmy (Carol). He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Richard Bublick; brother, Richie Bublick; and sister, Sandy Henegar.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019