Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Victor C. "Vic" Bowlick


Victor C. "Vic" Bowlick Obituary
Victor C. "Vic" Bowlick

Victor C. "Vic" Bowlick, 71, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Friday, March 8 at St. Anne's Hospital. Victor was born in Helmburg, California on September 27, 1947 to Archie and Roberta (Heckler) Bowlick. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1966. Vic worked as a residential remodeler for over 45 years. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines and Pittsburg Steelers fan. Vic enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing various recreational sports over the years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will truly be missed.

Vic is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Rosemary; children, Christopher (Stacy) Bowlick, James (Alison) Bowlick, Lydia Ruiz, Lisa (Dajuan) Wilson, Linda Ruiz, Maria Ruiz, Cynthia (Andrew) Ramirez. Enedina "Nina" Ruiz and Tarica (Keith) Reese; 34 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings, Jeff (Annette), Mark (Lucille), Jan (Bill), Joe (Wanda) and Jimmy (Carol). He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Richard Bublick; brother, Richie Bublick; and sister, Sandy Henegar.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019
