Virginia R. Allen, age 90, of Toledo, passed away June 9, 2019 at The Glendale. She was born December 21, 1928 in Toledo to Otto and Magdaline (Toska) Freitag. Virginia worked for Pinkerton Tobacco Co. until the late 1960's. She loved to crochet, play bingo, listen to her police radio and watch Cash Explosion. When she was young she drove in the Powder Puff Derby, until she rolled her car and her father made her quit. Best known by family for finding a sale on anything anyone needed. She loved going to garage sales, the bread store and her husband said she would drive 50 miles to save a dollar.



Virginia is survived by her sons, Ronald (Beth) Bedra and Donald Bedra; daughters-in-law, Teah Allen and Christine Bedra; grandchildren, Aaron Bedra, McKenzie Bedra, Ronald (Jessica) Bedra, Jonathan Bedra, Rebecca (Mark) Turner, Kaitlin Bedra, Jenna Bedra and Desiree (Lance) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Carson, Brendan, Sophia, Gabrielle, Kaylee, Landon and Colton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Allen and sons, Craig Bedra and Kenneth Allen.



Services will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Area Humane Society in Virginia's memory.



Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019