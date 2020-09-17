Miss Wanda L. GambrellMiss Gambrell, 50, passed Friday, September 11, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a graduate of the Robert S. Rogers High School and worked for Libbey Glass. Surviving are son, Darryl T. Elston, Jr.; daughter, Destinee A. Sutton; 3 grandchildren and 2 brothers. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Family Hour/Wake and Service, 11 a.m. and 12 noon respectively on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Corinth Baptist Church, 2283 Putnam Street, Toledo, OH 43620.