Wanda L. Gambrell
Miss Wanda L. Gambrell

Miss Gambrell, 50, passed Friday, September 11, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was a graduate of the Robert S. Rogers High School and worked for Libbey Glass. Surviving are son, Darryl T. Elston, Jr.; daughter, Destinee A. Sutton; 3 grandchildren and 2 brothers. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Family Hour/Wake and Service, 11 a.m. and 12 noon respectively on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Corinth Baptist Church, 2283 Putnam Street, Toledo, OH 43620.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
