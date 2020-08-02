William M. "Mickey" JustenWilliam M. "Mickey" Justen, age 81, of Maumee, OH, passed away July 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital from complications due to Congestive Heart Failure. Mickey graduated in 1956 from Woodward High School, and until recently enjoyed meeting with former classmates and neighborhood friends for monthly breakfasts. He worked in the banking industry for more than 39 years, most of which were with the former Toledo Trust Company. After retiring from Capital Bank, Mickey worked up until his 81st birthday as a bank courier for Centaur. Over the years he volunteered his time and talents in numerous community organizations including St. James Catholic Church, Junior Achievement, and assisted with friend Jim Melms of the Old Newsboys Goodfellows Association.Mickey's sporting activities included softball, bowling, and golf in work-related leagues, and basketball in a church league. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing with family and friends.His greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandchildren attending their sporting events, theater, and musical performances.He was a man of faith and served his church as a lector at Sunday Masses as well as chairing the finance committee for many parish festivals at St. James.Above all, Mickey was a family man who devoted his life to providing for his family, putting them above his own desires.The family will forever remember his sense of humor and devotion. He will be missed, but we take solace in knowing he is with our Heavenly Father.Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Kozlowski) Justen; granddaughter, Mary Katherine Hoffman and brother-in-law, Bob Warnock.Mickey is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley A. (Kandik) Justen; children, Diane (Michael) Kearney, Christine (Michael) Penn, David (Diane) Justen, Catherine (Donald) Putnam, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Hoffman and Michelle (Patrick) Koralewski; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Jane (Brian) Siegel and Margaret Warnock.The family will receive guests Monday, August 3, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 p.m.The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, and will be livestreamed on the St. Joseph's Maumee Facebook page and YouTube. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the wonderful ER staff at St. Luke's Hospital, as well as caring neighbors Bob and Carol Lindsay and John and Pat Repka.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Church, Maumee in Mickey's memory.To leave a special message for Mickey's family, please visit: