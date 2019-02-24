Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Glenn Bundy Sr.. View Sign

Richard Glenn Bundy Sr., 77, Reynoldsville, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence after a lengthy illness.

He was born August 31, 1941, in Bradford, the son of the late Glenn and Orpha (Cohler) Bundy. He was married to Bonnie Lou (Beam) Bundy who preceded him in death in 2017.

Richard was a member of the Gospel Center in Reynoldsville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his family.

He is survived by five children: Christine (Tim) Uhl, Brockport, Richard G. Bundy Jr., Knoxdale, Kevin (Jackie) Bundy, DuBois, Jodie Middleton, Reynoldsville and Cindy Legross, Summerville; four sisters: Rose Jacobs, TN, Lillian (James) McClintock, DuBois, Wanda Bundy, Falls Creek and Patricia Clark, Brockway; four brothers: Philip (Debbie) Bundy, Marion Center, Douglas Bundy, Rathmel, Keith Bundy, Virginia and Glenn Bundy Jr., Falls Creek; 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, Richard is also preceded in death by a son, Bradley Bundy; grandsons Eric Courson and Michael Ford; and brother, Phillip Bundy.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Myers officiating. Burial will follow in LakeLawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville.

