Allan R. Fox, 90, of Southwest Greensburg, went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was born April 7, 1930, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles J. and Marguerite (Stimmd) Fox. He was a 1948 graduate of Greensburg High School and was a Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by General Motors Fisher Body for 39 years. He was a member of Greensburg Alliance Church and was a trustee of the church. Allan was a man of faith who loved God, his family and his country. He was a man of integrity and generosity, quiet intellect, wisdom, strength and perseverance. He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Elliott) Fox; two sons, Scott A. Fox and Timothy R. Fox and wife, Jocelyn; his daughter, Laurie B. Fox; four grandchildren, Chelsea, Gracin, Alivia and Madelyn Fox; his brother, Charles M. Fox and wife, Mary; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Charter Oak Church, Jeannette Campus, 100 S. Second St., Jeannette, with the Rev. Jerry W. Hunter officiating, and Allan's son, Scott A. Fox assisting. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with full military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Fellowship will follow at a place to be determined. www.bachafh.com
.