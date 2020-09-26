1/1
Allan R. Fox
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan R. Fox, 90, of Southwest Greensburg, went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was born April 7, 1930, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles J. and Marguerite (Stimmd) Fox. He was a 1948 graduate of Greensburg High School and was a Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by General Motors Fisher Body for 39 years. He was a member of Greensburg Alliance Church and was a trustee of the church. Allan was a man of faith who loved God, his family and his country. He was a man of integrity and generosity, quiet intellect, wisdom, strength and perseverance. He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Elliott) Fox; two sons, Scott A. Fox and Timothy R. Fox and wife, Jocelyn; his daughter, Laurie B. Fox; four grandchildren, Chelsea, Gracin, Alivia and Madelyn Fox; his brother, Charles M. Fox and wife, Mary; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Charter Oak Church, Jeannette Campus, 100 S. Second St., Jeannette, with the Rev. Jerry W. Hunter officiating, and Allan's son, Scott A. Fox assisting. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park with full military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Fellowship will follow at a place to be determined. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Charter Oak Church, Jeannette Campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved