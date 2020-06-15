Blanche R. McNabb, 86, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was born Nov. 16, 1933, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late John and Lucy C. (Hodges) McCollim. Blanche resided all of her life in New Kensington. She was a graduate of Ken High, class of 1953. Blanche was a teacher's aide for the New Ken-Arnold School District, then worked for the New Kensington Police Department as a crossing guard. Mrs. McNabb was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Arnold. In addition, she enjoyed baking; her true avocation was following her children and grandchildren in all of their sporting events. So much so, that she wasn't the least bit hesitant to yell at a referee when he made a "bad call." She was also well known for hosting family and friends on Saturdays for a rather large lunch. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Ronald L. McNabb, whom she married Sept. 8, 1956; her son, Ronald (Kris Ann) McNabb, of Lower Burrell; her daughter, Lucy (Mark) Kaczanowicz, of Lower Burrell; her son, Michael (Renae) McNabb, of New Kensington; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, John McCollim, of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents mentioned above, she was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters. Her family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, with her pastor, the Rev. Marsha Adams, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store